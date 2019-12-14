Chocolate bark
( SERVES 14 )
The addition of smoked chilli and spices into this chocolate bar is subtle but utterly addictive. It’s the ultimate grown-up gift for chocolate lovers.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place the chilli, cloves, five-spice, cinnamon and black pepper in a heavy frypan and toast over medium heat until they just start to smell fragrant (about 30 seconds). Don’t overheat or they will burn.
- Line an oven tray with baking paper for easy clean-up. Gently melt the chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or in a large bowl over a pot of boiling water. Remove from heat and stir in toasted spice mix and dried fruit and nuts, reserving about ½ cup pistachios. Spread evenly on the prepared tray, sprinkle with extra pistachios and leave in a cool place until set (about 45 minutes). Break or chop into chunks. Store in a sealed container in a cool place for up to a month.
