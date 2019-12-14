Chocolate-dipped orange peel
( MAKES 70 )
These little nibbles look so pretty in a cellophane bag tied with ribbon. Use the orange flesh for juicing or in a fruit salad.
Ingredients
Directions
- Quarter the oranges lengthwise and scoop out all the flesh with a spoon. Cut the peels into thin strips (about 4-5 strips per quarter). Place in a medium pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Drain, then repeat and drain again (this removes any bitterness).
- Heat sugar and 3 cups water, stirring gently, until sugar has dissolved. Add drained peel and simmer gently until tender (about 30 minutes).
- While peel cooks, preheat oven to 100˚C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper. Remove peel from syrup with a slotted spoon and arrange in a single layer on prepared tray. Sprinkle with extra sugar and cook until dry (about 1½ hours). Allow to cool.
- Gently melt the chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or in a large bowl over a pot of boiling water. Dip the peels into melted chocolate to half coat. Allow to set on a rack. They will keep for weeks in an airtight container in a cool place.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18308/Chocolatedipped-orange-peel/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation