Spicy hummus
( SERVES 6 )
Extra virgin olive oil is more medicine than food. Hummus is purely a delicious vehicle for olive oil consumption. So get your Mediterranean diet on track and eat hummus more regularly. I've included a recipe for cooking chickpeas if that is your preference, however, using canned is just as good.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Canned chickpeas
|2
|Garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 tsp
|Harissa paste
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|4 Tbsp
|Tahini
|¼ tsp
|Salt
Garnish
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 pinch
|Smoked paprika
|3 Tbsp
|Chorizo sausages, diced
|3 Tbsp
|Cucumbers, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Pomegranate pearls
Cooking your own chickpeas
|180 g
|Dried chickpeas
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
Directions
- To make hummus, place chickpeas in a food processor. Add garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, harissa, smoked paprika, tahini and salt, then process until it reaches a smooth consistency. Spoon into a bowl.
- For the garnish, combine olive oil and smoked paprika in a frying pan. Add chorizo and sauté over a medium to high temperature until slightly crispy, about 1 minute. Scatter over hummus along with diced cucumber and pomegranate arils. Serve with warm bread.
- If cooking your own chickpeas, place chickpeas in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil over a medium-high heat. Allow to simmer for 3 minutes, then strain and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle in baking powder, cover with cold water, and soak overnight at room temperature.
- Strain chickpeas under cold water for 4–5 minutes. Transfer to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a simmer over a medium heat for 1½ hours or until soft, ensuring chickpeas are covered with water whilst cooking. Strain and allow to cool.
