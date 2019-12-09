Poppyseed and parmesan shortbread
( MAKES 30 )
You can make this shortbread in advance and freeze it, ready to take out, slice and cook fresh. Once baked, wrap in a bag, write a cute tag and take as a nibble for a pre-Christmas celebration or place under the tree as a gift.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Flour
|1½ cups
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1 tsp
|Poppy seeds
|100 g
|Butter, cubed
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|1 pinch
|Cayenne pepper
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Into a food processor place the flour, parmesan, poppyseeds, butter, zest, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend until it forms a soft dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench into a 3cm diameter log. Let it rest for 10 minutes in the fridge.
- Cut into 1-2cm slices. Place on to a baking tray, then put in the oven for 12 minutes until cooked and lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack before storing in an airtight container.
