Dark chocolate and brandied fig truffles
( MAKES 40 )
Sometimes you don’t need an all-singing, all-dancing dessert extravaganza. Sometimes, one or two dark chocolate truffles with a hint of boozy fig are exactly the right full stop to a festive meal. This recipe makes a lot so you can wrap up a boxful and gift to a hard-to-buy-for person (like yourself).
Ingredients
Directions
- Put the diced figs in a small bowl. Pour over the brandy and let steep for as long as you can (ideally, overnight, but don’t fret if you can only manage 10 minutes).
- Line a brownie pan, plastic container, or other suitable dish with baking paper or foil. Set aside.
- Put the chocolate and condensed milk in a pot set over low heat. Stir until melted, being careful that it doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pot. Remove from the heat and stir in the figs and brandy until combined. Pour into the prepared container and smooth the top.
- Chill for 30 minutes, then cut into pieces. Sift over the cocoa, turning the pieces so they are evenly coated. This makes them look posh and adds a welcome bitterness. Store in an airtight container in the fridge until required.
