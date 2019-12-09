A lovely light-textured cake, similar to an Angel Food Cake but has the addition of egg yolks and oil. My preference is to serve with plenty of whipped cream or yoghurt and fruit. The secret to a successful Chiffon cake is not to grease the tin or to use a non-stick tin, as you want the cake to cling and rise. Turning upside-down and leaving to cool completely before turning out ensures a light texture. If the cake shrinks, the texture will be firmer and not as good to eat.