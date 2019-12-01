Bring a pot of salted water to the boil. Add pasta and cook following packet instructions. Meanwhile, in a bowl add olive oil, butter, paprika and lemon zest and stir to combine. When pasta is cooked, drain and toss in olive oil mixture. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Finely slice steak in strips then cover and allow to reach room temperature. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat then add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add onion and sauté for 4–5 minutes, or until soft but without adding colour to onion. Add mushrooms and cook for a further 3–4 minutes. Transfer mushroom and onion mix along with any juice to a bowl.

Clean frying pan and add remaining olive oil and butter. Place over high heat and ensure butter/oil combination is very hot (you do not want to stew the steak strips). Flash-fry steak strips in batches for 30–50 seconds then transfer to bowl of mushrooms and onions. Once all steak strips have been cooked, add brandy to pan and cook over medium heat until reduced by approximately half. This takes about 1-2 minutes. Add stock, tomato paste, paprika, pepper and salt and simmer for 2 minutes whilst stirring with a wooden spoon. Add cream and sour cream, mix to combine then simmer for 3 minutes, or until creamy sauce consistency. Add mushrooms, onions and cooked beef strips. Bring to the boil to reheat mushrooms and steak, adjusting seasoning if necessary.