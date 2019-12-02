Orange and ginger shortbread
( MAKES 24 biscuits )
Photo by Bluebells Cakery
This shortbread dough from Karla Goodwin from Bluebells Cakery can be made and then frozen to be baked later. Bring it back to room temperature before rolling and cutting, or freeze the cut shapes and then defrost and bake. Karla used a 5cm star cutter to make 24 biscuits.
Ingredients
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
- Sift the flours together into the bowl of a food processor. Add the butter and blend until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the sugar, ginger and zest and blend until the mixture comes together and forms a ball.
- Roll the dough out between two sheets of baking paper until roughly 1cm thick. Cut out shapes and place on the baking trays at least 5cm apart.
- Bake in the middle of the oven for 15 minutes or until slightly golden.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle liberally with caster sugar while still warm. Cool on the tray for 10 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
