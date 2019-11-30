Chocolate nice cream
( MAKES 4 cups )
Use maple syrup and dairy-free chocolate to make a vegan version of this luscious, super-smooth ice cream.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Cocoa, or cacao
|1 cup
|Cream, or coconut cream
|½ cup
|Maple syrup, or honey
|250 g
|Dark chocolate, chopped
|4
|Bananas, peeled
Directions
- Place cocoa in a medium pot and mix in a little coconut cream, stirring to dissolve cocoa. Add remaining coconut cream and the maple syrup or honey and heat over a medium heat until almost boiling. Remove from heat, add chocolate, leave to melt then stir until smooth.
- Transfer to a food processor, add bananas and whizz until creamy and very smooth.
- Transfer to a freezer-proof, 4-cup capacity container, cover and freeze until solid (about 4 hours). If freezing for more than 12 hours remove from the freezer about 10-15 minutes before serving and pop in the fridge to soften. Keeps in the freezer for 4-6 weeks.
