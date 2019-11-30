To make salted caramel maple sauce, combine all ingredients in a small pot and stir over a medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Boil until slightly reduced and a rich brown colour (about 5 minutes). Serve warm, or allow to cool then store in a sealed jar in the fridge until needed. Shake or stir before using if it separates out a little on cooling.
To make maple-glazed walnuts, preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper. Toss walnuts in maple syrup or honey to coat, then spread out in a single layer on prepared tray. Bake until syrup or honey has set and the nuts are crunchy (10-12 minutes)
To make the ice cream, beat together cream, condensed milk and maple syrup or honey until smooth and thick. Fold in most of the maple-glazed walnuts. Transfer to a 2-litre capacity container and top with remaining maple-glazed walnuts. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours until firm. It will keep for up to a month in the freezer.
Serve with salted caramel maple sauce, if desired.
