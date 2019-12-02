Heat the oven to 120C. Line the base and sides of a 23cm springform tin with baking paper.

Mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter. Press into the base of the prepared tin then place in the fridge while you make the filling.

Place the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water, ensuring the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow the chocolate to melt then pour in the cream and gently mix to combine. Set aside.

Place the cream cheese and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl a couple of times.

Add the lemon zest and juice (you should have about ¼ cup of juice) and beat in. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Reduce the speed to low and add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine.

Remove the base from the fridge and pour in the filling. Place in the oven and bake for 1-1 ¼ hours or until the mixture has nearly set. The centre with still be quite wobbly. Remove from the oven and cool then cover and place in the fridge until firm.

To serve, place the cheesecake on a large serving plate. Spread over the whipped cream and top with the blueberries. Thinly slice 2-3 large strawberries and scatter on. Place on a few mint leaves. Using a fine grater, grate over the rind of the lemon.