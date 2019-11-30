Blinis with eggplant puree and dukkah sprinkle
( MAKES 24 )
A traditional Russian and Ukranian savoury pancake, the blini (sometimes called blin) is usually made from a combination of wheat and buckwheat flour. Blinis were often topped with a Russian sour cream, known as smetana, and caviar but you can top them with anything you like. They are easy to make, but to save time when entertaining you can find great pre-made store-bought options.
Ingredients
|1 large
|Eggplant, cut in half lengthwise
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Tahini
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|24
|Blinis, thawed, I used Marcel's Fancy Blinis
|24 scoops
|Greek yoghurt, small one to top each blini
|2 Tbsp
|Dukkah
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped flat leaf parsley, or coriander
|1 drizzle
|Extra virgin olive oil
|24 small
|Basil leaves, optional
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Line a shallow roasting dish with baking paper.
- Lightly score the eggplant halves in a criss-cross pattern and place in the prepared dish. Place in the oven and roast for 45 minutes or until very tender. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool enough to handle.
- Remove all the flesh from the eggplant and place in a small food processor. Add the garlic, lemon juice and tahini and process to a puree. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- To serve, place a spoonful of eggplant puree on each blini. Top with a small dollop of yoghurt. Mix together the dukkah and herbs and sprinkle over. Finish with a drizzle of oil and basil leaves, if using.
