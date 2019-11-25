What’s more American than apple pie? How about a wedge of apple pie-inspired ice cream, topped with pie crust crumbs and drizzled with caramel sauce? This is a complete sugar-fest, but Thanksgiving only comes once a year. To take it even further OTT, add a dollop of whipped cream to make it ‘apple pie ice cream a la mode’. Go ahead, make my day...

TIP: This recipe makes more caramel sauce than you will use for this dessert, but it keeps well in the fridge and I’m sure it won’t go to waste.