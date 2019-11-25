Set a large, heavy pan over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of olive oil, followed by the onion and salt. Cook for five minutes, stirring often, until the onion softens. Add the spices and cook for two more minutes, then the coriander stalks and carrot. Saute until the carrot softens (about three minutes), then remove from the heat. Scrape mixture into a large mixing bowl and allow to cool for five minutes. Set the pan aside - you’ll be using it later.

Add the soaked breadcrumbs to the onion and carrot, followed by the turkey mince. Mix gently but thoroughly and shape into four equal patties. If you’ve got time, place the patties on a plate and chill in the fridge for 10-20 minutes (this helps them keep their shape).

Make the burger sauce by mixing the mayonnaise, mustard and hot sauce together. Taste and add more mustard or hot sauce as necessary. Set aside.

Heat the oven to 200C.

Return the pan to the heat and add the remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil. Add the turkey patties and cook for four minutes on each side. Remove to a small, foil-lined oven tray and place in the oven for another five minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and tent with foil for five minutes to rest.

Melt the butter in the pan, then brush this over the cut sides of the buns. Toast them in the oven for a few minutes to warm through.