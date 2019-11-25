Christmas rocky road
( MAKES 24 )
A mix of all the ingredients I love. Rocky road is very simple to make and a great sweet treat to keep on hand over the holidays. Turkish delight is often sold in packets of mixed flavours so choose the flavour you prefer.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Dark chocolate
|250 g
|Milk chocolate
|150 g
|Almonds, toasted and roughly chopped
|150 g
|Turkish delight
|160 g
|Marshmallows, halved or quartered if large
|100 g
|Dried cranberries
|50 g
|Glace cherries
|2 Tbsp
|Freeze-dried raspberries, lightly crushed
Directions
- Line a shallow baking tin (about 30cm x 20cm) with baking paper.
- Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a large heatproof bowls over a saucepan of simmering water. Ensure the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow the chocolate to melt, stirring gently once or twice. Remove from the heat and allow to cool a little. Fold in the chopped almonds.
- Add the Turkish delight, marshmallows, cranberries and cherries and fold to just combine all the ingredients. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin.
- Sprinkle with the freeze dried raspberries, if wished. Leave to set at room temperature then cut into large pieces. Store in a covered container in the fridge.
