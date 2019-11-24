Ricotta cheese spread
Photo by Davide Zerilli
Try this banging ricotta spread, such a winning combination and with a drizzle of honey you’ll be transported to somewhere pretty special. Give it a go for your next lazy weekend brunch.
Ingredients
|1¼ cups
|Ricotta cheese
|100 g
|Cream cheese
|¼ cup
|Finely grated parmesan
|3 Tbsp
|Milk
|¼ tsp
|Black pepper
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|½ Tbsp
|grated lemon zest
Directions
- In a food processor, combine all ingredients except zest, then process until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and stir in zest. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days before serving.
- Lightly toast a slice of Cheesy Olive Bread then generously spread with Ricotta Cheese Spread. Drizzle your favourite honey and sprinkle some fresh herbs all over.
