Barbecue tamarind-marinated halloumi
( SERVES 4 )
Vegetarians love this but it’s also a fave with meat eaters. Halloumi can also be cut into ‘steaks’ and barbecued.
Ingredients
|190 g
|Halloumi
|1
|Yellow capsicum
Marinade
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Tamarind paste
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 clove
|Crushed garlic
|1
|Avocado and Lime Slices, grated rind and juice
|½ tsp
|Chilli paste
|2 tsp
|Brown sugar
Directions
- Cut the halloumi into 2.5cm cubes. Halve the capsicum, seed and remove the ribs. Cut into 3cm squares.
- Whisk all the marinade ingredients until smooth.
- Thread the halloumi and capsicum alternately onto skewers. Place in a shallow dish. Drizzle with the marinade ensuring the skewers are evenly coated. Marinate for at least 1 hour, turning occasionally.
- Barbecue for about 2-3 minutes each side or until lightly charred.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18266/Barbecue-tamarindmarinated-halloumi/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation