Combine the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and thyme in a shallow dish. Snip the fat around the outside edge of the steak about every 3cm to prevent curling. Place in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, turning the meat once or twice to marinate evenly. Remove from the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking.

While waiting for the steak to get to room temperature make the mushroom sauce. Trim the stems from the mushrooms and sauté in the olive oil in a small saucepan for 2-3 minutes. Add the shallots and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the garlic and seasonings and stir well, then add the wine and thyme. Simmer gently for 4-5 minutes. Can be thickened with a cornflour paste. Keep warm.

Pat the steak dry. Grill over a medium hot flame or on a hot plate for 2-3 minutes each side. Remove, cover loosely with foil and rest for 5 minutes. Slice to serve with the mushroom sauce.