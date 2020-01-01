Almond bites
( MAKES 25 )
This recipe doubles well if you want to make more and keep for the Christmas holidays.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Blanched almonds
|½ cup
|Caster sugar, + 1/4 cup
|¾ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|1 tsp
|Plain flour
|2
|Egg whites
|1 tsp
|Vanilla bean paste
To finish
|100 g
|White chocolate, melted
|1 handful
|Freeze dried strawberry slice
Directions
- Heat the oven to 120C. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.
- Place the blanched almonds in the bowl of a food processor with ½ cup caster sugar and process until finely chopped. Place in a bowl and add the coconut and flour.
- Beat the egg whites until foamy, then gradually add the remaining ¼ cup caster sugar. Beat until the egg whites are holding their shape and shiny. Fold the 2 mixtures together along with the vanilla.
- Drop heaped teaspoons of the mixture onto the lined trays leaving a little space between each. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour. If you can smell them browning, lower the oven temperature to 100C. (The almond bites are cooked if they lift off the paper easily). Turn the oven off and leave to cool and dry in the oven.
- Remove from the oven. Once cool, store in an airtight container.
- For an optional finish dip half of an almond bite in melted chocolate placing back on the lined oven tray as you go. Top with a small strawberry slice and some of the crushed strawberry.
- Tip: To melt chocolate, break chocolate into small pieces and place in a heatproof bowl that fits snugly on top of a saucepan. Bring a little water to a simmer in the saucepan then place the bowl on top. Allow the chocolate to melt, stirring gently and only if needed. Carefully remove bowl from the heat.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18257/Almond-bites/
Comments
Join the conversation