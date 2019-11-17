Simon’s Spanish lamb shanks
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4
|Lamb shanks
|2 sticks
|Celery, diced
|1 medium
|Chopped onion
|2 medium
|Carrots, diced
|4
|Garlic cloves, peeled, minced
|2 cups
|Red wine
|2 cups
|Lamb stock
|1 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|½ tsp
|Black pepper
|1 tsp
|Salt
|¼ tsp
|Nutmeg
|100 g
|Chorizo sausages, diced
|1
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|4 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
Directions
- Preheat oven to 175°C.
- In a large casserole pot (with a lid) heat oil over medium-to-high heat. Brown lamb shanks on all sides, working in batches if necessary. Remove shanks and set aside.
- Add celery, onion, carrot and garlic to casserole pot and sauté until onion is translucent, approximately 5–6 minutes. Add wine, stock, paprika, pepper, salt, nutmeg, chorizo, tomatoes and thyme. Return lamb shanks to casserole pot, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Cover and transfer casserole to oven for 2½ hours, or until the meat is just falling off the bones. Check, periodically in the event you may need to add more liquid during the cooking process – ideally, once the shanks are cooked you will be left with a third of the liquid you started with. (If using a slow cooker, cook on a medium heat for 6–7 hours).
- Once cooked, skim as much fat from the surface as possible and discard. Taste cooking liquid and adjust seasoning if necessary.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18256/Simons-Spanish-lamb-shanks/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation