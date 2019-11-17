Add celery, onion, carrot and garlic to casserole pot and sauté until onion is translucent, approximately 5–6 minutes. Add wine, stock, paprika, pepper, salt, nutmeg, chorizo, tomatoes and thyme. Return lamb shanks to casserole pot, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Cover and transfer casserole to oven for 2½ hours, or until the meat is just falling off the bones. Check, periodically in the event you may need to add more liquid during the cooking process – ideally, once the shanks are cooked you will be left with a third of the liquid you started with. (If using a slow cooker, cook on a medium heat for 6–7 hours).