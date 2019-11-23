Sunshine carrot dip
( MAKES 2 cups )
As well as being a terrific dip to serve with crispbreads or vege batons as part of a tapas platter, this easy puree doubles as a side dish with grilled meats or a tasty filling for little vegetarian pies.
Ingredients
|5
|Carrots, peeled and coursely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|2 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|½ cup
|Feta
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Runny honey
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped mint, parsley or tarragon leaves
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To garnish (optional)
|1 drizzle
|Boutique extra virgin olive oil
|½ tsp
|Cumin seeds, toasted
Directions
- Boil carrots in lightly salted water until tender. Drain.
- Heat oil in a large frypan and cook garlic and cumin seeds for a couple of minutes until they start to smell aromatic (don’t let the garlic go brown or it will become bitter).
- Transfer to in a food processor with the drained carrots, feta, lemon juice, honey, herbs and salt and pepper. Whizz until smooth, then adjust seasonings as desired. Store covered in the fridge until needed. To serve, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with toasted cumin seeds, if using.
More Annabel Langbein party dips:
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18255/Sunshine-carrot-dip/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation