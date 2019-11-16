Turkish beetroot and feta dip
( MAKES 1.25 cups )
This easy dip is such a pretty colour on an antipasti platter. If you don’t have time to cook the beetroot, use a handy 450g vac pack from the supermarket.
Ingredients
|450 g
|Canned beetroot
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|½ tsp
|Fennel seeds, coursely chopped
|¼ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|50 g
|Feta, crumbled
|½ tsp
|Salt
|6 pieces
|Flatbreads, toasted, or pita crisps and vege crudites
Directions
- Place cooked or canned beetroot in a food processor with oil, garlic, fennel seeds, yoghurt and feta and whizz until smooth.
- Taste and adjust salt if required (it will depend how salty your feta is). Serve with toasted flatbread or pita crisps and vegetable crudités.
