White bean dip
( MAKES 1 cup )
This bean purée also works as a dip with crackers or crudité. The recipe scales up easily and can be served hot as a healthy side dish with chicken or lamb.
Ingredients
|1
|400g can white beans
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|½
|Lemon, finely grated zest + 1 Tbsp juice
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|1 pinch
|Smoked paprika
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To garnish
Directions
- Place beans in a pot with garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, chilli and smoked paprika. Cook over a low heat for 5 minutes, then stir in lemon juice.
- Whizz in a food processor, or for a more rustic texture mash with a fork, thinning with a little water if required. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Store in the fridge for up to a week until needed. To serve, spread onto bruschetta bases, top with broad beans or edamame, if using, and drizzle with olive oil.
