Barbecued new potatoes with peas and herbs
( SERVES 4 )
Snipped chives are a great herb to use in this dish. Serve as a side with a butterflied leg of lamb.
Ingredients
|700 g
|New potatoes
|4 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|400 g
|Frozen peas
|1
|Lemon, juice and zest
|1
|Green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
|1 small handful
|Basil leaves, torn
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
Directions
- Boil the potatoes in lightly salted water until just tender. The time will depend on their size. Drain well. Lightly crush potatoes using a fork and drizzle with two tablespoons of olive oil.
- Cook the peas in boiling salted water until tender. Drain, and if you wish, lightly crush with a fork.
- Heat a barbecue grill over high heat. Place on the cooked potatoes and grill until they begin to colour and take on a smoky flavour. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl. Scatter the peas over and around.
- Mix the lemon zest and chopped chilli. Loosen with the remaining olive oil then drizzle over the potatoes and peas. Scatter over the basil leaves and season.
- Squeeze a little lemon juice over just before serving.
