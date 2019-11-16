Boil the potatoes in lightly salted water until just tender. The time will depend on their size. Drain well. Lightly crush potatoes using a fork and drizzle with two tablespoons of olive oil.

Cook the peas in boiling salted water until tender. Drain, and if you wish, lightly crush with a fork.

Heat a barbecue grill over high heat. Place on the cooked potatoes and grill until they begin to colour and take on a smoky flavour. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl. Scatter the peas over and around.

Mix the lemon zest and chopped chilli. Loosen with the remaining olive oil then drizzle over the potatoes and peas. Scatter over the basil leaves and season.