Barbecued piri piri chicken with warm vegetable salad
( SERVES 4 )
Piri piri sauce
|2
|red chillies, deseeded and roughly chopped
|2 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|1
|Lemon, juice only
|½ tsp
|Coarse sea salt
|2 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|3 Tbsp
|Boutique extra virgin olive oil
|1 pinch
|Sugar
Chicken and vegetables
|6
|Chicken thighs
|½
|Lemon, juice only
|3 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|1 pinch
|Sea salt
|1
|Eggplant, trimmed and sliced
|200 g
|Green beans, trimmed and lightly steamed
|4 small
|Zucchini, trimmed
|1 small handful
|Basil leaves, torn
Directions
- To make the piri piri sauce, place the chillies, garlic, lemon juice and salt in the bowl of a small food processor and process until you have a puree. Add the smoked paprika, olive oil and sugar and process.
- Place the chicken thighs in a ceramic dish with the lemon juice, garlic and a little salt. Rub well to coat then cover and set aside for 30 minutes, no longer.
- Meanwhile, heat a barbecue grill until hot. Brush the eggplant slices with oil and place on the hot grill. Grill, turning once until dark grill lines appear and the slices are tender. Transfer to a serving plate and season.
- Place the chicken thighs on kitchen paper to drain a little. Place on the grill for 8-10 minutes until cooked through. Brush the first cooked side of each chicken thigh with a little piri piri sauce before the end of cooking. Remove to a plate, cover loosely and leave to rest.
- To serve, scatter the green beans over the eggplant slices. Using a vegetable peeler, peel strips of the zucchini, dropping slices directly onto the vegetables. Cut chicken thighs in half and place on top of the vegetables. Scatter over the basil leaves. Serve remaining piri piri sauce separately.
