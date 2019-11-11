Smoked fish and chilli jam on crispy wontons
( MAKES 12 )
This chilli jam is not only delicious served with these crispy wontons, but great to have in the fridge ready for an antipasto platter or to serve with a freshly baked frittata. The wonton wrappers are a versatile platform to top with any array of deliciousness.
Chilli and pepper jam
|Long red chillies
|2
|Garlic cloves
|1
|Diced red onion
|1
|Roasted red pepper
|1 Tbsp
|Finely grated ginger
|1
|Lime, zest only
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|White vinegar
Crispy wontons
Directions
- Cut the chillies lengthways and remove the seeds from 6. Chop them all roughly and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, onion, roasted pepper, ginger and zest, blitzing until finely chopped. Place into a small pot. Add the sugar and vinegar cooking over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Continue cooking for 20-25 minutes until thickened and jam-like. Spoon into a jar and store in the fridge until ready to use.
- Heat 1cm flavourless oil in a frying pan.
- Cook 2 or 3 wonton wrappers at a time for 30 seconds then turn for another 30 seconds until crispy. Remove and cool. 3. In a small bowl flake the fish. Add the red pepper and spring onion, tossing gently. On to a platter place the wonton wrappers. Top with smoked fish and a bit of chilli jam.
