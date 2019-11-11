Half-fill a large pot with water and set over high heat. Bring to the boil; add a generous spoonful of salt and the new potatoes. Simmer until tender (about 10-15 minutes, depending on size), then drain and set aside.

While the potatoes are cooking, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together the garlic, honey, mustard, coffee and vinegar, then slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Taste and add a little more oil if it seems too sharp.