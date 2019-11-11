New potato salad with coffee vinaigrette
( SERVES 4 )
Show me a mayonnaise-bound potato salad and I’ll run a mile, but I’m quite partial to new potatoes in a lively vinaigrette. If you don’t reveal that there’s coffee in this one, people will struggle to identify what the unusual flavour is.
Ingredients
|700 g
|Baby new potatoes, scrubbed and halved if bigger than ping-pong balls
|½ cup
|Pumpkin seeds, toasted
|3
|Spring onions, finely chopped
For the vinaigrette
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed to a paste with ½ tsp salt
|1 tsp
|(honey or maple syrup works)
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1½ Tbsp
|Black coffee
|1½ Tbsp
|Apple cider vinegar
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Half-fill a large pot with water and set over high heat. Bring to the boil; add a generous spoonful of salt and the new potatoes. Simmer until tender (about 10-15 minutes, depending on size), then drain and set aside.
- While the potatoes are cooking, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together the garlic, honey, mustard, coffee and vinegar, then slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Taste and add a little more oil if it seems too sharp.
- Pour the dressing over the potatoes while they’re still hot. Stir gently and leave to cool. Add the toasted pumpkin seeds and spring onions and fold together. Season with salt and pepper and serve at room temperature.
