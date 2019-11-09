Fennel, mushroom and parmesan salad
( SERVES 4 )
Fennel bulbs are fat and heavy right now, and perfect for this flavoursome salad. To make croutons or crostini, slice country bread then brush slices with olive oil. Leave whole for crostini or dice for croutons. Spread out on a baking tray and bake at 160°C fanbake until lightly golden and crisp (15-20 minutes).
Ingredients
|1 large
|Fennel bulb
|250 g
|White button mushrooms, thinly sliced
|60 g
|Shaved parmesan
|3 Tbsp
|Chopped flat leaf parsley
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Ground fennel seeds
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Use a vegetable peeler or mandolin to very finely shave the fennel into a bowl of iced water (this makes it crunchy and stops it browning). Allow to soak while you prepare the salad and dressing.
- Combine mushrooms, parmesan and parsley in a bowl. In a small jar, shake together oil, lemon juice, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Drain fennel, add to the salad with the dressing and toss to combine.
More of Annabel's summer salads:
