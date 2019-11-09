Kale caesar salad
( SERVES 8 )
This kale caesar salad is a wonderful twist on a classic.The tangy anchovy flavours in the dressing work well with the stronger flavour of kale. Choose young leaves for maximum tenderness. Make the dressing ahead and toss the salad just before serving.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Baby kale
|6
|Anchovies
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Egg yolk
|2 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|White wine vinegar
|½ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 cup
|Pecorino cheese
|1 cup
|Croutons
Directions
- Wash the kale, shake off water and remove and discard stems. Shred leaves finely and place in a salad bowl.
- On a chopping board make a paste with the anchovies and garlic. Place in a small mixing bowl with the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and oil and whisk to combine to a creamy sauce.
- Pour dressing over the kale, add pecorino and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with croutons and serve.
