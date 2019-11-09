Panzanella salad
( SERVES 8 )
This staple of the Italian peasant kitchen makes a brilliant lunch and is equally good served as a barbecue side dish with grilled steak or fish. It’s traditionally made with stale bread, but this recipe uses crispy bruschetta.
Ingredients
|1.2 kgs
|Ripe tomatoes
|2 tsp
|Salt
|½ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4 cloves
|Chopped garlic
|6
|Anchovies, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Capers
|1 tsp
|Chilli flakes
|2 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|1 pinch
|Ground black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Oregano leaves, torn
|40
|Basil leaves
|80 g
|Shaved parmesan
|14 slices
|Bruschetta, or crostini
Directions
- Core large tomatoes and cut them into chunks, or halve cherry tomatoes. Place in a large bowl, toss through salt and allow to stand for at least an hour or up to 2 hours to release their juices.
- Heat the oil in a frypan and gently fry the garlic, anchovies, capers and chilli flakes for about a minute to soften, taking care not to brown the garlic. Mix into the tomatoes along with the vinegar and pepper.
- Just before serving, add oregano, basil and parmesan or pecorino. Tear bruschetta, crostini or croutons into bite-sized pieces, add to the salad and toss gently to combine.
