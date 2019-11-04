Heat the oven to 180C. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

Beat the butter and suga r together until light and fluffy. Add the condensed milk and beat in. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and stir in along with the chocolate chips.

Roll heaped teaspoonsfuls of the mixture into balls and place on the prepared trays. Press down a little using a lightly floured fork. Place in the oven and bake for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Turn trays during baking if needed.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the chocolate cream. Place the cream and butter in a small saucepan and place over low heat. Allow the butter to melt then turn up the heat and bring just up to the boil. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate. Leave to stand until the chocolate melts in the hot liquid then gently stir to mix. Set aside.

To finish, once the chocolate cream is nearly set spread a little on the base of a biscuit. To p with another biscuit and press lightly to join. Repeat with the remaining biscuits.