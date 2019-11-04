1. To make the teriyaki sauce, place the mirin, stock and soy into a small pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Combine the arrowroot with water and stir through, cooking until thickened. Keep warm.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on both sides, and place on to a serving platter. Add the snap peas to the pan and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Place onto the platter. Pour over half the teriyaki and serve remaining sauce on the side.

3. Serve dish hot, sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds.

See more of Angela's spring recipes