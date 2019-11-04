Gluten-free christmas ring cake
This cake could be drizzled with a thin icing, if preferred.
Ingredients
|70 g
|Hazelnuts
|70 g
|Blanched almonds
|1 cup
|Dried apricots, coarsely chopped
|1 cup
|Pitted prunes, coarsely chopped
|375 g
|Dried fruit, mix
|¾ cup
|Glacé pineapple chunks
|½ cup
|Gluten-free flour
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Ground mixed spice
|100 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar, firmly packed
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Brandy
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 150°C. Line a 20cm ring pan with baking paper.
- Place the hazelnuts and almonds in a bowl with the apricots, prunes, pineapple chunks and fruit mix. Sift the flour, baking powder and spice over the nuts and fruit and combine well.
- Cream the butter and brown sugar, until light. Beat the eggs until well combined then gradually add to the butter mixture. Add the flavourings and nut/fruit mixture. Spoon into the prepared pan. Decorate with the Nut & Cherry Topping (see recipe), if preferred.
- Bake for 1 1/2 hours or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 15 minutes then turn out onto a wire rack. If using the glaze apply while the cake it still warm (see recipe). When cool, wrap in foil and store in an airtight container.
