Feta and quinoa fritters
( MAKES 20 )
Ingredients
|4
|Spring onions, thinly sliced
|1 cup
|Pams superfoods White Quinoa, rinsed
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|½ cup
|Ricotta
|2 large
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|1 tsp
|Za'atar
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|2 handfuls
|Baby spinach, or small spinach leaves, shredded
|1 large handful
|Flat leaf parsley leaves, chopped
|1 handful
|Mint leaves, shredded
|110 g
|Feta, cut into 1.5-2cm pieces
|1 dash
|Oil, for frying
|1 small handful
|Lemon wedge, for squeezing
Directions
- Rinse the quinoa thoroughly under cold water and then place in a heavy-based saucepan with 2 cups cold water. Bring up to the boil, then cover and lower the heat. Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave to stand for 5 minutes before removing the lid and leaving to cool.
- Transfer the quinoa to a bowl and add the spring onions and lemon zest. Add the ricotta and using a fork mix into the quinoa. Add the eggs and za’atar and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Add the shredded spinach, herbs and feta and mix through.
- Pour in enough oil to lightly coat the base of a heavy-based frying pan. Heat over a medium heat, then when hot, drop tablespoonfuls of the quinoa mixture into the pan leaving room to turn them over. The mixture is a little wet and slightly crumbly so lightly press and form into rough rounds with a spatula. Turn fritters once they are golden brown and cook on the other side.
- Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining mixture, adding more oil as needed.
- Serve with plenty of lemon wedges.
