Grilled vegetables with turmeric dipping sauce
( SERVES 4 )
If using wooden skewers, soak in cold water for at least 30 minutes before using. This helps prevent burning on the grill.
The vegetable quantities are just a guide – it depends on the size of each.
Dipping sauce
|½ cup
|Natural unsweetened yoghurt
|2 tsp
|Tahini
|2 tsp
|Apple cider vinegar
|½ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1 clove
|Garlic, grated (using a microplane) or very finely chopped
|½ tsp
|Honey, or maple syrup
|1 serving
|Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper
Grilled vegetables
Directions
- Make the turmeric dipping sauce, mix the yoghurt, tahini, vinegar, turmeric and garlic together. Season to taste with honey or maple syrup, salt and freshly ground white pepper. Cover well and keep in the fridge for up to a week.
- Prepare the grilled vegetables, if using wooden skewers, soak in cold water for at least 30 minutes to help prevent burning on the grill.
- Thread zucchini, capsicum and red onion onto separate skewers, placing on a large plate as you go. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Heat a char grill until hot.
- Once hot, add the vegetable skewers and grill until dark grill lines appear, turning from time to time to grill evenly. Roll the tomatoes in the oil remaining on the plate and add to the grill, again grilling until grill lines appear and tomatoes begin to split.
- Place skewers and grilled tomatoes on a picnic plate with the turmeric dipping sauce.
