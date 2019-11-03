Roasted eye fillet
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Eye fillet of beef, approx 1.5kg
|1 serving
|Salt
|1 serving
|Black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 small bunch
|Fresh herbs, such as parsley and basil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 190°C.
- If eye fillet has not been trimmed, remove long strip of silverside. Rub eye fillet with olive oil and season generously on all sides with salt and pepper. Allow eye fillet to reach room temperature.
- Heat a large frying pan or grill over a high heat. When hot add eye fillet and sear until golden on all sides. Transfer seared eye fillet to a baking tray and place in preheated oven for: rare – 25 minutes or an internal temperature of 55°C - medium rare – 30 minutes or an internal temperature of 60°C - medium –an internal temperature of 68°C - well done an internal temperature of 75°C or above. Note cooking times will vary depending on the size of your piece of meat.
- I suggest checking internal temperature of meat 20 minutes into cooking time and every 6–8 minutes after that. When cooked to your liking, remove eye fillet from oven, loosely cover with foil and allow to rest for 15–20 minutes. Once rested, carve meat in slices, drizzle with pumpkin pesto and garnish with fresh herbs.
