Haloumi and pawpaw salad
( SERVES 6 )
The contrasting salty and sweet flavours and creamy and crunchy textures of this salad work wonderfully together.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Haloumi
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice, or lime juice
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2
|Pawpaw, just-ripe, or papayas
|2
|Avocados, just-ripe
|6 handfuls
|Baby spinach
|1 cup
|Walnut pieces, toasted
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Cut haloumi into slices about 1cm thick. Mix with 1 tbsp of the lemon or lime juice and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Heat oil in a frypan and cook haloumi over medium-high heat until golden on both sides (about 1-2 minutes each side – the timing will depend on the brand of haloumi). Drain on paper towels.
- Peel and deseed the pawpaws or papayas and cut into 2cm chunks. Peel, deseed and slice the avocados. Toss both in a serving bowl with the baby spinach, walnuts and haloumi.
- Mix neutral oil with the remaining 2 tbsp lime or lemon juice and drizzle over the salad, then season to taste with salt and ground black pepper and serve immediately.
