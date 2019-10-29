Eat your colours pad thai
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|200 g
|Pad thai noodles
|2 Tbsp
|Peanut oil, or rice bran oil
|2 medium
|Carrots, julienned
|1
|Red capsicum, seeded and julienned
|1
|Green capsicum, seeded and julienned
|3
|Spring onions, thinly sliced
|1 cup
|Broccoli florets
|1 cup
|Finely shredded cabbage
|1 cup
|Fresh pineapple piece
|2 tsp
|Chopped garlic
|2 tsp
|Chilli paste
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Tamarind paste
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 cup
|Roasted peanuts
Directions
- Boil the noodles in water until soft, about 2-3 minutes. Drain and mix with a little peanut or rice bran oil.
- Heat half the remaining oil. Add the vegetables and pineapple in the order listed. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, until crisp-tender. Remove from the heat.
- Stir in the garlic, chilli, water, tamarind paste, sesame oil, noodles, and peanuts. Return to the heat and toss until warmed through.
- Great served garnished with coriander and extra peanuts.
