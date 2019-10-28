BBQ scallops and prawns with brown butter
( SERVES 4 )
There’s not much better than prawns on the barbie.... Apart from scallops & prawns with brown butter & grilled lemons! Pair them with a cold beer and all will be well in the world! Brown butter is magical and really elevates the dish, whilst grilling the lemons releases extra citrus flavor.
Ingredients
|12
|Sea Cuisine Raw Whole Tiger Prawns, shelled
|12
|Sea Cuisine Scallops
|2
|Lemons, cut in halves
|1 handful
|Superb Herb Chives
|1 pinch
|Mrs Rogers Himalayan Pink Salt
|1 drizzle
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|3 Tbsp
|Mainland Unsalted Butter, cut into pieces
|2 tsp
|Delmaine Capers
Directions
- Heat the BBQ up to a medium-high heat.
- Drizzle the hot plate or non stick pan with olive oil, dust the scallops & prawns with salt & pepper and sear on both sides, roughly 1-2 minutes on each side so the scallops are golden and charred and the prawns are pink but not overcooked.
- In a pan on the bbq melt the unsalted butter and add the capers. Stir until it starts to foam and turn brown, just as it starts to turn brown add a squeeze of lemon. Season with salt and a sprinkle of chopped chives. Drizzle over prawns and scallops and serve with lemons and a cold beer. Divine.
