Tres leches (three milk) cake
( SERVES 10 )
Hailing from Mexico, a sponge cake baked until golden then liberally soaked in a creamy, but surprisingly light milk mixture. A moisture-laden texture that we are possibly not familiar with but it is very good.
For best results make the day before. Serve with fresh strawberries or other cut fresh fruit.
Ingredients
|4 large
|Eggs
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|Full cream milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|¾ cup
|Evaporated milk
|300 ml
|Cream, preferably double cream
|395 g
|Sweetened condensed milk
|1 serving
|Ground cinnamon, for sprinkling
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C. Line a 23cm square cake tin with baking paper.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and ½ cup caster sugar until pale and creamy. Add the milk and vanilla extract. Sift the flour and baking powder into the egg mixture and fold in.
- Beat the egg whites until fluffy then gradually add the remaining ¼ cup caster sugar and continue beating until the egg whites are glossy.
- Fold 1 heaped tablespoon into the egg mixture to loosen, then fold in the remaining egg whites.
- Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the top. Place in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, pour the evaporated milk and 180ml cream into a small saucepan and place over low heat. Heat to just under boiling point, then remove and set aside for 5 minutes. Stir in the condensed milk.
- Leave the cooked cake to sit for 10 minutes after being removed from the oven. Prick holes over the surface with a skewer. Slowly drizzle the milk mixture over the hot cake ensuring it is being absorbed before continuing. You will have about 200ml leftover so cover and keep in the fridge.
- Once the cake has cooled, cover and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours but preferably overnight.
- To serve, lightly whip the remaining cream and spread over the top. Sprinkle with a little ground cinnamon. Cut into small squares and serve with fruit and the remaining milk mixture as a sauce.
- Or you could turn the sauce into a chocolate sauce. Add 100g dark chocolate (broken into small pieces) into the heated evaporated milk and cream once removed from the heat. Leave to melt then stir and mix in with the condensed milk.
See more of Kathy's simple baking recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18198/Tres-leches-three-milk-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation