Strawberry and cointreau fizz
( SERVES 6 )
Celebrate strawberry season and the blossoming of spring with this pretty-in-pink drink. To make it non-alcoholic, use freshly squeezed orange juice instead of Cointreau and ginger beer or sparkling water instead of the sparkling wine.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Strawberries, washed, hulled and cut in half
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|Cointreau
|1 bottle
|Sparkling wine, (750ml), chilled
Directions
- Puree the strawberries, sugar and Cointreau together until smooth, using a blender, stick blender or food processor. Cover and leave to steep for at least two hours (you can do this in advance and leave in the fridge for a day or two).
- When you’re ready to serve, divide the strawberry mixture between six glasses. Carefully top each one with the sparkling wine. Cheers!
