Strawberry, radish and cucumber salad with mint dressing
( SERVES 4 )
Sweet, crunchy and refreshing, with creamy, salty crumbs of feta and a hint of heat from new season radishes, this is a complete pick-me-up. It’s best enjoyed soon after making.
Dressing
|1 cup
|Mint leaves, washed and dried
|½ tsp
|Honey
|3½ Tbsp
|Freshly squeezed lemon juice
|3½ Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Salad
Directions
- Make the dressing first: put all the ingredients in a blender or small food processor and whiz until smooth. Taste for seasoning and set aside.
- Tumble the diced strawberries, cucumbers, radishes and feta into a serving bowl. Drizzle over the dressing and toss gently. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.
