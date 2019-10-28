Black pepper and sumac strawberries with honey crème fraiche
( SERVES 4 )
This is a great way to enliven early season strawberries (or small ones from your garden that might not be as juicy as you’d like). The syrup can be made in advance and stored in the fridge. Crisp, buttery biscuits (like wafer-thin shortbread) are a great accompaniment.
Strawberries
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|1 cup
|Hot water
|3 Tbsp
|Sumac
|1 serving
|Black pepper, at good 5 grinds
|350 g
|Strawberries, hulled
Crème fraiche
|1 cup
|Creme fraiche
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
Directions
- Put the sugar and water in a small pot set over medium heat. Stir until dissolved, then add the sumac and black pepper.
- Simmer gently for five minutes, then remove from the heat. Cool, then strain through a fine sieve.
- If the strawberries are large, halve or quarter them and add to the syrup. If you’re using smaller berries, prick them with a skewer or fork before adding them to the syrup.
- Cover and let steep for at least two hours at room temperature, or cover and steep in the fridge overnight.
- Just before serving, stir the crème fraiche and honey together. Divide the berries between four plates or bowls. Dollop on some crème fraiche and pour over a generous slug of the syrup.
