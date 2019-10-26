Fragrant fish curry
( SERVES 8 )
Ingredients
|1½ kgs
|White fish fillets, boneless, skinless, cut into 3cm chunks
|120 g
|Baby spinach leaves
|12 large
|Prawns, (optional)
Red curry base
|¼ cup
|Neutral oil
|3 Tbsp
|Thai red curry paste, to taste
|½ cup
|Tomato paste
|2 cups
|Finely grated ginger
|2 cloves
|Garlic, finely chopped
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 Tbsp
|Soft brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|2
|Kaffir lime leaves, finely shredded (optional)
|2
|Lime, finely grated zest
|4 cups
|Water
|1½ cups
|Coconut cream
To garnish
|¼ cup
|Crispy shallots
|2
|Spring onions, green parts, finely shredded
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves
|1 handful
|Lime wedge
Directions
- To make the Red Curry Base, heat oil in a large pot and sizzle curry paste, tomato paste, ginger, garlic and cumin for 2-3 minutes or until aromatic. Add sugar, fish sauce, kaffir lime leaves, lime zest, water and coconut cream and simmer for 15 minutes. The curry base can be prepared ahead up to this point, chilled for up to 48 hours until needed and finished just before serving.
- To serve, bring Red Curry Base back to a simmer. Add fish, cover and cook without stirring for 5 minutes. Gently stir in spinach and prawns, if using, and cook for another minute or until the prawns and fish are fully cooked through. Garnish with crispy shallots, spring onions, coriander and lime wedges and serve immediately.
