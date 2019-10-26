Burmese beef and potato curry
( SERVES 4 )
This affordable meal uses mince instead of more expensive cuts, along with potatoes to add bulk. Accompany with steamed rice.
Ingredients
|4 cloves
|Garlic, coarsely chopped
|2 large
|Onions, coarsely chopped
|40 g
|Fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
|¼ cup
|Neutral oil
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|2 tsp
|Ground coriander
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|½ tsp
|Chilli flakes, to taste
|400 g
|Beef mince
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|4
|Potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm dice
|2½ cups
|Water
|1½ tsp
|Salt
|2 servings
|Ground black pepper, to taste
|120 g
|Spinach, or 4 handfuls destemmed chopped spinach
|2 cups
|Frozen peas
|1
|Spring onion, very thinly sliced
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
To garnish
|1 scoop
|Natural yoghurt
|1 handful
|Coriander sprigs
|1 sprinkle
|Fried shallots
|1 small handful
|Black sesame seeds
Directions
- Combine garlic, onion, ginger and both oils in a food processor and whizz to a paste. Heat a large, heavy-based frypan or pot, add the onion mixture and spices and cook over a low heat, stirring now and then, until soft and starting to caramelise on the base of the pan. Add mince and tomato paste and cook over a high heat, breaking up the mince with the back of a spoon, until no longer pink (about 6 minutes).
- Add potatoes, water, salt and pepper, cover and simmer until potatoes are tender (about 15-20 minutes), adding more water if needed. Add spinach and peas, bring back to a simmer and cook until spinach is wilted (2 minutes). Adjust seasoning to taste and mix in spring onions and herbs.
- Garnish with a dollop of yoghurt, coriander, fried shallots and black sesame seeds, if desired.
