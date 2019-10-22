Vegan tofu veggie stir fry
( SERVES 2 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 packet
|SunRice brown rice and red rice infused with chilli and garlic
|1 block
|Tofu, cubed
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|1 tsp
|Ginger, grated
|200 g
|Broccoli, sliced in half
|200 g
|Green beans, topped and tailed and halved
|1 Tbsp
|White sesame seeds
|2 Tbsp
|Tamari
|1 tsp
|Honey
|1
|Lemon, halved
|1
|Red chilli
Directions
-
In a wok over a high heat fry off the garlic, ginger, chilli, tofu, broccolini and green beans in a good drizzle of sesame oil for 5 minutes.
-
Add the tamari, honey and a drizzle of lemon.
-
Heat the Sunrice Brown Rice & Red Rice infused with Chilli & Garlic in the microwave as per packet instructions.
-
Serve hot with the tofu stir fry.
