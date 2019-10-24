1. Into the tepid water add the sugar and yeast, give it a quick stir then leave for 10 minutes until frothy.

2. Place the flour, oregano and salt into a large bowl. Add the oil to the yeast mixture then pour into the flour and stir to combine. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 5 minutes. Place the dough into a clean, lightly oiled bowl, cover and place into a warm spot for an hour to double in size.

3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Tip the dough on to a lightly floured oven tray. Press the dough into a rough circle. Let it sit for 20 minutes in a warm place to rise a little. Bake for 20 minutes until it sounds hollow when tapped.

4. Remove and enjoy warm, or sliced with a scoop of your favourite butter.

