Basil, pistachio nut torchiette pasta
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Pistachio nuts, about 50g
|2 cups
|Basil leaves, about 30g, plus extra for sprinkling
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Anchovy fillets, drained of oil
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|1 serving
|Sea salt
|200 g
|Dried pasta, torchiette or other small pasta
|100 g
|Snow peas, trimmed and sliced lengthwise
|3 small
|Courgettes, trimmed and peeled into ribbons using a vegetable peeler
|½ cup
|Finely grated parmesan
|1 serving
|Black pepper
|1
|Lemon
Directions
- Place the pistachio nuts in a frying pan and place over medium heat. Toss nuts until they begin to smell toasted. Remove and set aside to cool.
- Place 2 cups of basil leaves in a small food processor with the cooled pistachio nuts, garlic and anchovies. Process to a rough paste, drizzling the olive oil in through the feed tube. Season with salt and set aside. It will be a thick paste.
- Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the dried pasta and cook until just al dente, according to the packet instructions. Add the snow peas and cook for a further 1 minute. Drain, reserving 3-4 tablespoons of the cooking water.
- Place the courgette ribbons into a large bowl and tip the hot pasta and snow peas on top. Stir through the basil, pistachio nut mixture with the Parmesan and moisten with some cooking water. Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with the extra basil leaves and season with freshly ground black pepper. Finely grate the zest of the lemon over the dish.
