Spring fish salad
( SERVES 4 )
Tip – no sumac then you can finely grate 1 teaspoon of lemon zest over the dish.
Ingredients
|3 sticks
|Celery, strings removed with a vegetable peeler and thinly sliced
|4
|Spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced
|1
|Lime, finely grated zest and juice
|1
|Green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
|½ Tbsp
|Chopped dill, or chervil, optional
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
|1 serving
|Sea salt
|25 g
|Butter
|4
|White fish fillets, medium-firm, boned
|4 handfuls
|Baby spinach leaves
|1 large handful
|Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
|1 sprinkle
|Sumac
|1 loaf
|Ciabatta bread, toasted, to serve
|2 Tbsp
|Pomegranate arils, if available
Directions
- Place the sliced celery, spring onions, lime zest and juice, chilli, herbs, if using and olive oil in a bowl. Season with salt and toss to combine. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. As it begins to sizzle place in the fish fillets and cook for 3-4 minutes, turning once. This will depend on the thickness of your fillets. Remove from the pan and when cool enough to handle, break into large chunks.
- To serve, place the baby spinach in the base of a shallow serving bowl. Layer the celery mixture, fish chunks and chopped coriander over the spinach. Sprinkle with sumac and pomegranate arils, if available. Serve with sliced and toasted ciabatta drizzled with extra olive oil.
