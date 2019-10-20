Coconut prawn soup
( SERVES 6 )
This packs a punch (you can decide on how much punch dependant of how many chillies you use), yet has a freshness that too is satisfying.
Ingredients
|4 stalks
|Lemongrass
|600 ml
|Chicken stock
|540 ml
|Coconut milk
|540 ml
|Coconut cream
|16 slices
|Galangal
|6
|Kaffir lime leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Coriander root, finely chopped
|600 g
|Prawn cutlets
|4 small
|Red chillies, bruised with the back of a chef’s knife
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|2 tsp
|Coconut sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|1 bunch
|Coriander, for garnish
Directions
- Remove outer leaves of lemongrass and discard. Bruise remaining lemongrass with the back of a chef’s knife then slice very thinly. Add lemongrass to a large saucepan along with stock, coconut milk, coconut cream, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and coriander root. Bring to a simmer for 3–4 minutes then add prawn cutlets, chillies, fish sauce and coconut sugar (if using). Simmer for 3–5 minutes until prawns are cooked.
- Remove from heat then add lime juice. Remove chillies and finely chop then return to soup or reserve for garnishing. Divide soup between bowls then garnish with fresh coriander leaves and chilli if desired.
